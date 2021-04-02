After the COVID pandemic forced the Drive Fore Cancer Golf Tournament Committee to cancel its tournament plans in 2020, the group is excited to announce members will be back on the course to support this important cause. Monies raised during the Drive Fore Cancer fundraiser are distributed to benefit and support local Morrison County residents who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Funds are donated toCHI St. Gabriel’s Health Foundation and CHI Health at Home and, in turn, are disbursed to cancer patients in the local area to assist with travel and meal costs, medical bills and other burdensome expenses associated with their cancer diagnosis and treatment.
One grateful fund recipient shared, “The Drive Fore Cancer was such an amazing outreach of compassion. The funds provided gas money for me to make it to my chemo appointments, buy head wraps in preparation for my hair that was supposed to soon thin, and assisted on medical expenses. However, it wasn’t just about gracing our family with money. The committee provided an amazing source of support during my journey. They genuinely care for the people they provide their donations to and are an incredible blessing to people undergoing any cancer diagnosis.”
Another past recipient wrote, “Dear Drive Fore Cancer Committee, Thank you for your very generous gift and blessing of the Visa gift card. I was beyond surprised when it arrived! Please know that it was an answer to prayer and a true blessing to receive it. You are doing wonderful work in our community!”
Katie Kapus-Jackson, Connie Hoheisel, Kris Jackson-Fregin, Lori Kush and Tracy VanHercke, are organizing this year’s event. Initially, all funds raised from past tournaments went to Relay for Life.
The committee discovered that while the American Cancer Society prioritizes cancer research, there was a need to assist local cancer patients with financial burdens. A partnership between CHI St. Gabriel’s Health and their committee was formed in 2014. Since the last Drive Fore Cancer tournament in June 2019, $20,000 in funds has been distributed to 80 cancer patients in Morrison County to assist them with their expenses.
Those interested in participating in the golf tournament or donating to this fund, can contact one of the committee members or CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Foundation at (320) 631-5607.
Funds can be accessed by calling the home care and hospice office at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health Foundation at (320) 631-5607.
