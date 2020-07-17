A workshop that teaches homeowners and property owners about wood door and window restoration will be hosted at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls, Saturday, Aug. 22.
Older homes and buildings can suffer from doors that are tight and from drafty windows. Since these doors and windows were designed to be easily maintained, repaired or rebuilt, there is no reason that the originals in a home or property can’t be brought back to better-than-new condition and energy efficiency.
Join local building specialist, Eric Cheever, at The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls from 9 a.m. to noon, for an informative workshop covering the basics of wood door and window repair.
Learn to identify and manage rotted wood and how to fix cracks and drafts. In the process, students will learn how properly maintained old wood doors and windows can be made as energy efficient as replacements. Pupils will also get tips on the best methods for weatherization.
This workshop is a rich overview for anyone who cares for an older building with original doors and windows. General admission is $30. Heritage Preservation Commission members and Morrison County Historical Society members are invited to attend at a discounted rate of $25.
This class is sponsored by Rethos: Places Reimagined, and organized by the Morrison County Historical Society, its Central MN Education Coordinator. Rethos is a nonprofit organization that leads and inspires people to connect to valued places in their communities. Whether it’s an old home or storefront on the corner, a community’s old high school or long-retired factory, Rethos works to preserve and protect the bond felt by community members toward these places and the distinct characteristics they display.
Rethos’ education program has been financed in part with funds provided by the State of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.
During this uncertain time, we might have to cancel or postpone some of our upcoming in-person classes. Staff are following guidelines from state health officials and will take all safety precautions during class. If it must be canceled or postponed, The Museum will notify registrants via email at least one week in advance. Those signed up will have the option to transfer the registration fee to a future class, offer it as a donation to Rethos or request a refund for the full price.
Partial funding for this project was provided by Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs). Learn more about CERTs at mncerts.org.
Registration for the class is available online through the Rethos website: rethos.org/classes.
