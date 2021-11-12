Many times, as believers in Christ, we have a tough time letting go of material things. We sometimes feel that God has blessed us with these possessions in the first place. And it is not just material things, like cars, homes, TVs and the like, but it is our time as well.
In today’s society, time is precious and it seems that we have too little of it anymore. I feel our time is being stolen as one of the many “wiles” or schemes of the devil.
We already know from scripture that Satan’s job is keep everything that is of God’s promise away from us. He may even try to steal the promise of an “abundant life.”
John 10:10 ESV ~ The thief (Satan) comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I (Jesus) came that they may have life and have it abundantly.
Mark 10:17 ESV includes a story of a young man asking about how he might inherit eternal life.
In the story the young rich man approached Jesus and respectfully called him “Good Teacher.”
Mark 10:18 ESV ~ And Jesus said to him, “Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone.” Their discussion continued about some of the commandments. Jesus asked him if he had kept the commandments. He told Jesus that he had since his youth.
Mark 10:21 ESV ~ And Jesus looking at him, loved him and said to him, “You lack one thing: go and sell all that you have and give it to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven, and come, follow me.”
It was the young man’s wealth that caused him to miss out on the inheritance of eternal life and he walked away. He had his worldly wealth but missing out of so much more.
The young man put more value in possessions than he did on an eternal relationship with Jesus.
Jesus wanted him to see the light that God provided that would have shown him the way to the inheritance of eternal life. We might say he was blinded from being able to see the promise of the Light of God.
Psalm 119:105 ESV ~ Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.
Jesus provides God’s light to us as he does not want us to be in darkness. Darkness is defined by Strong’s Concordance® as the absence of light or the ignorance of the divinity of God or Jesus. Imagine being a person in a dark place seeking for any glimmer of light that might help him to find a way, or better yet, The Way!
So, as the young man approached our Lord with his question what was he seeking a position or a relationship?
I would encourage you to reach out for a loving relationship with our God and the promised eternal life.
John 1:5 ESV ~ The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.
This darkness or sin of this world cannot overcome the Light of Jesus as we just read. Set your desire to have a loving relationship with Jesus so you will inherit eternal life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.