To the Editor:
Recently, I read about the DNR wanting to impose possession limits of sunfish to five. They stated in part that resort owners and celebrity fishermen wanted the number reduced so smaller fish could get larger and resort-goers could catch bigger fish.
A couple questions arise. Why aren’t lakes with a lot of resorts listed, like Minnetonka, Gull, Mille Lacs, Big Swan, Birch and Red Lake, which have many, many resorts and celebrities.
“Temporary” regulations have an economic impact. I will no longer drive 40-plus miles to my favorite lake to catch five fish, so I won’t buy a fishing license. I won’t need my pontoon, so I won’t spend money on its license. I don’t need my truck to pull it or to spend extra money on gas. Don’t need bait or fishing tackle of any kind.
This is only one person’s view, but it will affect 250 smaller Minnesota lakes. Some have had “temporary” regulations in place for decades. Once enacted, these regulations don’t seem to expire.
A proven fact is that more fish in a body of water causes more competition for food and the fish will be smaller. Not everything the DNR does is good for the environment. — Gary Sufka, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.