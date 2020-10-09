The Little Falls City Council approved a land agreement with Wabash National at Monday’s meeting, allowing for the competition of the nine hole disc golf course planned for LeBourget Park.
The property owners were approached in the spring to work out an agreement, which is set to last for 10 years.
“Wabash is willing to allow the use of their property if they are not held responsible for any injuries that may occur from the use of the disc golf course,” Kimman said.
The land is just north of the park, sitting on the west side of the Mississippi River, Kimman said, and can accommodate up to four disc golf baskets. Many of the baskets for the course are already in place, and with the agreement the project will be able to reach completion.
Kimman said city staff worked closely with local disc golfers to make the course possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.