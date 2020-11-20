To the Editor:
I am disappointed in the Morrison County Record for participating in the gaslighting of the citizens of Morrison County.
On Nov. 15, there appeared an ad in the Record, sponsored by the Morrison County DFL, showing Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Tina Smith. The banner read “President Joe Biden, Vide President Kamala Harris.” As of Nov. 15, the national elections were not certified. Joe Biden is not the president and Kamala Harris is not the vice president.
We were warned there would be massive gaslighting happening between November 2020 and January 2021 (repeatedly telling people things that were not true until they believed them).
And so it has started. Shame on you Morrison County Record for participating. I had thought better of you. — Renee Brand, Fort Ripley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.