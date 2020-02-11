Mark Diehl, director of information and technology services for Little Falls Community Schools, has been chosen as the 2020 Outstanding Central Office Administrator for Greater Minnesota by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.
MASA recognizes members who are proven leaders and advocates for children and Minnesota education. Criteria for the recognition includes a willingness to take risks, strong communication skills, service as a champion for change and high expectations for self and others.
Highlighting the charge of school leaders, MASA said, “We live in times of rapid, pervasive change — not just in the technology that affects every part of our lives, but in the fabric of our communities, the expectations of public organizations, the impacts of economic shift, and the interaction of diverse communities locally and globally. As school leaders, we are tasked with preparing students for futures of which we cannot dream.”
“Mark Diehl is the consummate educator, dedicated and committed in his roles to provide the very best, innovative programming for students and staff alike. He is a true visionary, something that education demands in this day and age, as society and technology increase at breakneck speed,” said Little Falls Schools Supt. Stephen Jones. “His main focus every single day is to provide opportunities to challenge students to achieve the previously incomprehensible while providing vital support to adults to allow them to lead and guide students along the way.”
Diehl will be presented with his award March 13, at the MASA/MASE Spring Conference in Brooklyn Park,
