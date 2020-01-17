Some days my life seems to just be a repeat of the day before. My customary beginning pretty much starts the same way, but my expectations are always different, as I am sure most of your days are similar.
We may call the days that lay before us a challenge, but I like to call it “looking for opportunities” to share about my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And sometimes that happens as I share over a cup of coffee with friends. Often, it is one of my friends that shares with me and I get to see Christ in them.
Acts 1:8 ESV ~ “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria and to the end of the earth.”
I love that verse as it is a constant reminder to me that as long as I have breath, I get the opportunity to share Jesus with someone else. Also, it doesn’t matter where I am as it says, “and to the end of the earth.” I am not in Jerusalem or Judea or Samaria, but you and I can be somewhere in the world where we can share about our Lord Jesus to others.
When Jesus was on earth, he walked in the areas that he lived while on earth. Some people that he met recognized him when they saw him, and others didn’t. My question is, why?
I would think that Christ, if seen today walking the earth, would fit in wherever he was seen. Some might see Jesus as a problem and others might see him as a problem solver.
I suggest that Jesus is present here today and he may look like the people that we interact with daily. I am not sure that anyone really knows what Christ actually looks like anymore, but I believe that he may appear to us daily and we may not even know it.
An art teacher asked her students to draw a picture of someone they love. One girl was earnestly putting her efforts into doing that assignment. As the teacher walked around the room, she noticed this girl’s work.
She asked her, “Who is that a picture of?” The girl said, “God!”
To that the teacher said, “No one really knows what God looks like.”
And the girl said, with her head laying on her arm on the desk, and her tongue just a little bit out of her mouth, concentrating as she draws, said, “Oh, they will when I am done!”
God the Father, Jesus the Son and the Holy Spirit may manifest in many different ways to us daily. They might even appear to us, as we are told in Hebrews 13:1-2 ESV ~ “Let brotherly love continue. 2 Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”
Maybe today you will see Jesus or one of his angels!
