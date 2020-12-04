Joe Biden may have made a plea for national unity, but it doesn’t appear his followers are interested.
The Girl Scouts got in trouble for posting this now-deleted tweet: “Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.” Biden’s followers immediately started calling for a boycott of the Girl Scout cookie drive because of this “partisan, political” congratulations.
Meanwhile, Target temporarily banned a book with which the Left disagrees. No one wants a boycott by liberals. If it is a choice between our constitutional freedoms and the almighty dollar, amoral corporations apparently have trouble making up their minds.
The book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” by Abigail Shrier is not about sexual orientation, but about the growing phenomenon of transgender identification among teen girls. In the wake of the banning and before the restoration, Shrier tweeted, “Does it bother anyone that Woke activists and spineless corporations now determine what Americans are allowed to read?”
Hard as it may be to believe, some of us still like to read diverse viewpoints.
Meanwhile, here in Minnesota, the DFL took offense that Senate Republicans didn’t tell them that some of their caucus members, including Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, had contracted COVID. The outbreak was traced to a GOP victory party held a few days after the election. To date, not one DFLer has claimed that a Republican gave them COVID as a result of that party, nor has further spread among legislators been reported. Those Republicans who came down with the disease did not attend the special session held the following week.
Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, called for Gazelka to resign his leadership position. Senator Melisa Franzen, DFL-Edina, is said to be considering an ethics complaint against him. If this were a civil suit instead of politics, it wouldn’t get any more traction than Trump’s lawyers have with their election fraud claims. First, the plaintiffs would have to show that they were damaged, and then prove that the damage was intentional.
Anyone with an ounce of humanity would first express concern and pray that those afflicted would have a quick recovery. Unfortunately, humaneness went out the window in political circles a long time ago. Gazelka is a throwback to a previous time. He fights hard for what he believes in, but he treats his opponents with respect.
Maybe that’s why he received a higher percentage of the vote, 75.6%, in his re-election bid than any other Republican state Senate candidate in Minnesota. And just maybe, that is what was behind the DFLers’ attack. Gazelka would make a great statewide candidate, one who could take this state beyond the insult-trading tit for tat of the Trump years.
In the aftermath, Gazelka, as is his way, promised to do better in the future to keep everyone safe, regardless of party.
Meanwhile, DFL Senate leaders may want to prioritize holding their own caucus together. While they were busy gnawing on Gazelka, they lost two members of the DFL caucus, the politically astute Iron Range Sens. David Tomassoni of Chisholm and Tom Bakk of Cook, who became Independents.
In a ritualistic primary purge, the DFL had already ousted a couple of other Senate incumbents for the sin of attempting to work for the greater good. Senators Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis, and Erik Simonson, DFL-Duluth, were replaced by more deeply progressive candidates, who think “compromise” is a synonym for “blasphemy.” In the liberal religion, all four were deemed heretics for not adhering to the catechism.
As it was in July, a liberal mob protested in front of Gazelka’s insurance office in Baxter, and in August another leftist group hung in effigy pinatas of Minneapolis Police Federation head Bob Kroll and his wife, Liz Collin, who works at WCCO-TV, outside their home in Hugo. This was done in the apparent belief that if they make the personal lives miserable enough for those with whom they disagree, those people will just go away.
To prove their sincere belief in these tactics, they then elected the leader of the Kroll protest, John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, to a seat in the state House with 72.5% of the vote. Thompson wore a shirt to that rally saying, “Bob KKKroll Must Go!” and told the demonstrators: “You think we give a (bleep) about burning Hugo down?”
With the COVID-related shutdowns, implemented by Gov. Walz, pummeling minorities, people of low income and small businesses, the DFL seems to be advocating that more government is good government no matter what — except for law enforcement.
This doesn’t feel like unification. It looks more like a demand for unconditional surrender.
Normally, things cool down after an election. After all, the voters have spoken. Trump’s claims of election fraud are falling on deaf judicial ears. What fraud there was most likely took place in the application for and casting of mail-in ballots, not in the counting of the ballots themselves. Proving that it made a difference is the job of Trump’s attorneys, not judges. That’s going to take a long time, if ever.
Most of us are ready to move on. Not so the liberals. Perhaps in his pleas for unification, Biden should ask his own supporters to calm down.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
