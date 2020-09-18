To the Editor:

The Dewey-Radke House. You can’t rewrite history. Yes, I can believe it’s been nine years since the Dewey was hastily and thoughtlessly torn down and taken away from the people of Little Falls and all over the state who enjoyed the welcoming entrance coming into Little Falls from the west.

Councilman Frank Gosiak was indeed on a European holiday while his sister, the former Mayor Cathy VanRisseghem, spearheaded the motion to the City Council to immediately tear down the Dewey-Radke house.

The dialogue and letters from all prior meetings prove Councilman Gosiak was in cahoots with his sister. Just a few weeks before the destruction, the Friends of the Dewey-Radke invested thousands of dollars tuckpointing the brick veneer of the home, not realizing that they were not included in the joke that was laying in front of them of the house being torn down.

The Dewey-Radke barn is still in its original location, painted by the Friends of Dewey-Radke House.

Let’s hope city officials have learned a lesson: leave things alone that people care about. Leave the barn where it is. Vote for someone new on the City Council in Ward 3. — Rosemary Finch, Little Falls

