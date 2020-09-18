To the Editor:
The Dewey-Radke House. You can’t rewrite history. Yes, I can believe it’s been nine years since the Dewey was hastily and thoughtlessly torn down and taken away from the people of Little Falls and all over the state who enjoyed the welcoming entrance coming into Little Falls from the west.
Councilman Frank Gosiak was indeed on a European holiday while his sister, the former Mayor Cathy VanRisseghem, spearheaded the motion to the City Council to immediately tear down the Dewey-Radke house.
The dialogue and letters from all prior meetings prove Councilman Gosiak was in cahoots with his sister. Just a few weeks before the destruction, the Friends of the Dewey-Radke invested thousands of dollars tuckpointing the brick veneer of the home, not realizing that they were not included in the joke that was laying in front of them of the house being torn down.
The Dewey-Radke barn is still in its original location, painted by the Friends of Dewey-Radke House.
Let’s hope city officials have learned a lesson: leave things alone that people care about. Leave the barn where it is. Vote for someone new on the City Council in Ward 3. — Rosemary Finch, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.