On Tuesday, May 26, the Morrison County Department of Public Works will be conducting a bridge replacement on County Road 34 (93rd Street) just west of Gotvald’s Corner that will require a detour of traffic. County Road 34 will be closed between County Road 33 (Sage Road) and County Road 10 (355th Avenue). Traffic will be detoured while the project is being conducted. The map shown shows the areas the detour that will be in place. The project is estimated to take approximately two weeks. Drivers are asked to use caution around work crews and flashing lights and follow the detour and all traffic control devices through the construction area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.