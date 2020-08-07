Pierz Community Education is hosting the four-hour Defensive Driver course Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
The instructor is Greg Newinski and the course is from the Minnesota Department of Highway Safety. Guidelines for safe distancing include instructor and participants wearing a mask, one person sitting at a table unless from the same household and materials will not be shared. Participants are asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon arrival. This is held in the media center at Pierz Healy High School and the fee is $22. To register, call Sarah at (320) 468-6458, ext. 7. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. Additional classes are being scheduled for September.
