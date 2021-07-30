The 67th fall conference for the St Cloud Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast.

The primary purpose of the annual meeting is to vote on and install new officers and commission chairs. The theme for this year’s conference is: “The Year of St. Joseph.” The keynote speaker, Sr. Elise Saggau (Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls), who will present “St. Joseph — “A Saint for Our Times.”

A mass with Bishop Kettler will include the installation of officers. The group will end the morning with a drawing for door prizes. For more information, visit the website: www.stclouddccw.org.

Preregistration before Sept. 7 is $15 and after Sept. 7 and at the door registration will be $20.

To register, make checks payable to St. Cloud DCCW, and mail to: Lora Knafla, 11719 16th Ave. NW, Rice, MN 56367.

Questions can be emailed to: stclouddiocesanccw@gmail.com.

