The 10th Little Falls Community Schools “Day of Caring” is set for Wednesday, May 5, from 8 a.m. – noon.
It would have been the 11th annual, but last year, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz closing schools and many businesses in March. Those closures continued for months, with activities and events being canceled, including the Day of Caring, a tradition that started in 2011. Although area church communities stepped in to help, the Little Falls School District was not involved as it had been in the past.
As its name implies, on that day, students and staff show their “caring” side by helping those who would otherwise have a hard time cleaning their yards, such as senior citizens, the homebound and the disabled. Students are also able to help with small outdoor projects. It is targeted to residents who live within the Little Falls city limits, Randall and those who live in the villages of Flensburg and Sobieski.
Residents who qualify and who would like the help must fill out a registration form, so the groups of students and staff know to come to their home and have a general idea of what needs to be done.
The work the students can do includes yard raking, cleaning up gardens and/or flower beds, window washing, but only outdoor windows on the ground floor or other outdoor projects. The work must be able to be completed within three hours. In addition, homeowners must be home while the team of volunteers works on their project.
The students will be out and about between 8 a.m. and noon, rain or shine. In case of severe weather, a notice of cancellation will be sent to the radio.
Completed forms should be mailed to: Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS), Attn: Julie Mushel, 1001 Fifth Ave. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.
The deadline for registration is Friday, April 9, to allow appropriate planning.
More information for residents who would like the help or for businesses who would like to volunteer or contribute, can be had by contacting Julie Mushel at (320) 632-2002 or jmushel@lfalls.k12.mn.us or Becky Abbott at (320) 616-2215 or babbott@lfalls.k12.mn.us.
Form below:
