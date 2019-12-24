If Christmas spirit is measured by the number of colored lights decorating a family’s house and yard, then Andy and Kayla Dancer’s family is right up near the top of the list of people with the most spirit. Year after year, they have added to their display of fantastic lighted figures, designs and buildings that surround their house and driveway.
“When I was a little kid, my grandparents, Al and Lucy Kaiser, got me into lights,” said Andy. “I looked for the burnouts when I was younger. I got lights for birthday gifts and Christmas. I’ve always been into lights.”
Andy and Kayla used to live in the city of Royalton, where they decorated their entire yard for about 10 years.
“We started with about 15,000 lights to begin with and added some every year. Our last year there, there were probably about 45,000 - 50,000 lights,” Andy said.
Three years ago, the Dancer family moved to a rural home. Now in their third Christmas season there, so far there are about 40,000 lights.
“We didn’t have time to do more this year, with the new baby,” Andy said. “Next year, we want to double the lights.”
The decorating starts right after Halloween and goes right up to Thanksgiving. The roof gets done first, before the snow flies.
“Andy does all of it,” Kayla said with a grin.
The property along the road is lined with lighted deer. Trees are strung with lights. At the entrance of the driveway is an enclosed shelter for the life-size nativity, lit with blue lights. Trees around the yard are lit up and various lighted figures stationed throughout. There is a shed to the side that is decked out in colorful lights too. Not to be forgotten is the family dog, Zoe. Her doghouse on the driveway is brightly lit with a Snoopy figure on top.
Five-year-old son Brandon is already helping in any way he can.
“He gives a helping hand. He comes outside when it’s warm enough and holds lights,” said Andy. “He’s turning into a good little helper.”
In addition to that, Brandon decorated the tall Christmas tree in the house all by himself.
“He took out a step stool and did everything except the star. For being a 5-year-old, I thought that was pretty impressive,” Andy said.
There are big plans for the future. There are more than five acres yet to fill.
“We would like to line a perimeter pathway around the yard with lights. The track for that is already cut. Maybe put some Peanuts characters or something like that on it,” Andy said.
He also mentioned 25-foot trees made of lights.
It’s always nice to share the fun with people like them, who bundle their kids in the car and go out driving and looking for lights. So far, Andy is not aware of anywhere to look for a map for places near Royalton that are displaying lights. He hopes to get the word out better next year.
“The people who do come over are people who know us. My parents have their friends come over and walk around the yard,” he said.
The Dancers live at 15786 Friends Court, Royalton. They would love for more people to come toenjoy their lights with them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.