Morrison County Dairy Princesses welcomed Maverick Richard Duffee as the first baby born in June in honor of Dairy Month. Jeb and Josey Duffee of Onamia were given a bag of goodies from the Morrison County American Dairy Association with a dairy theme. Maverick was born Thursday, June 4, at 1:14 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. His sibling is Zaylee; his grandparents are Deb Duffee and Dave Sawatzky of Isle; Rick Duffee and Kim Stott of Onamia; and Julie Amundson of Hinckley. Pictured are (from left): Jeb Duffee holding Maverick, and Josey Duffee.
