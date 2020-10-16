To the Editor:
I am a proud daughter, and a proud Little Falls Flyer. This fall, I started at the Little Falls Middle School as a sixth grader. The older I get, the more I care about our school. I also know that it is the school board that helps our school district getting the best care we can. My dad, Doug Dahlberg, is running for school board this year, and I think you should vote for him on Nov. 3. He has already proven to show leadership in our school’s athletic booster club FAB, he is a member of the United Way and an active member of our church, First Lutheran.
His dedication to my siblings’ and my sports, academic, music events are amazing. Even though it’s not always his gig to come to some of those things, he still supports us. He has also been active in sports officiating basketball, football and umping softball.
He is an amazing dad and Little Falls Community Schools deserves to have him on the school board to make this school year’s situation better. I think that you should vote for my dad for the school board. — Gabrielle Dahlberg, Little Falls
