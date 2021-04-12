The Crow Wing County Dairy Banquet was held April 10, at the Pierz Ballroom. Crowned were (from left): Arica and Jenna Caughey as Dairy Princesses and Alexis Schroer, Allison Woitalla and Kaylee Woitalla, as dairy ambassadors. The congeniality award went to Jenna Caughey. El Tequila Mexican Restaurant was awarded the Butterknife Award, a restaurant recognized for serving real dairy products. The Milk Pitcher award is given to someone who has been especially helpful in promoting the dairy industry and this year it went to Wally and Joan Thesing. The princesses and ambassadors will be making many appearances in the community over the next year promoting the dairy industry, especially during June Dairy Month.
