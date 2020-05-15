After Gov. Walz closed schools in mid-March, teachers and students have worked to find ways to stay connected, both to learn and to remember how much fun they had together in school. First-grade teachers in Pierz, Mrs. Amberly Hoheisel, Mrs. Elizabeth Lefebvre and Miss Molly Becker, decided to send “flat” images of themselves home with students and asked the students to send pictures of their adventures together. The Pioneer newsletter said “Think ‘Flat Stanley’ to the tune of ‘Flat Ms. Becker, ‘Flat Mrs. Lefebvre’ and ‘Flat Mrs. Hoheisel.’” This poem was sent to the students with the flat images: “I wanted to say ‘Hi,’ even from far away. We didn’t get to say goodbye, so why should we start today? We are missing so much together, including the end of the year fun, so let’s change that altogether, and it can start with a simple run. Here is what you must do: You need to take me all the places, and take a picture of me with you! Just make sure to show our faces! This can be anything from building a fort, to climbing a tree. You can play a new sport, or simply run free! Just send your picture my way, I can’t wait to see all the fun we will play, just you and me!” Pictured are some of the fun ways the teachers and students spent their time together.
Creative first-grade teachers in Pierz find ways to spend days with their students
