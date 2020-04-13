To the Editor:
It’s on the advice and authority of a relative handful of people that America has been instantaneously shut down, ordered to “stay home,” to combat the COVID-19 virus.
It’s inconceivable this could have been accomplished through the normal democratic process. Instead, the normal operations of our elections and state and federal legislatures have been hastily and severely crippled.
It’s a gut-wrenching dilemma for politicians, news media members and other significant leaders whether to offer criticism publicly of the drastic, undemocratic measures being taken, knowing they will be hurriedly accused, wrongly, of not valuing Americans’ lives and health. It would be career suicide.
However, being committed to Americans’ freedom and well-being, their constitutional, legal, democratic and human rights; and their right to earn a living and live in a free society is the hallmark of caring.
We need a far-reaching cost/benefit analysis, targeted strategies, cogent new information considered, to both aggressively combat COVID-19 and simultaneously prevent Americans’ lives from spinning rapidly and totally out of control.
Americans will hold our leaders accountable for their actions during this time, especially drastic life-altering/society-altering decisions made unilaterally, including Minnesota’s Governor Walz, assuming our democracy survives all this. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
