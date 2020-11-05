Little Falls Community High School has announced that Courtney Loeffler has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for September 2020. She is the daughter of Josiah and Renee Loeffler.
Loeffler’s academic success is highlighted by her continual presence on the A honor roll, her induction into the Little Falls Community Schools Honor Society, her distinction as an Excel student as a junior, and her recognition as a student of the month during her sophomore year.
All of Loeffler’s academic successes are even more impressive when her co-curricular activities are examined. Loeffler’s love for running is indicated by her participation in cross country and track during her high school career, and her success is proven as a multi-year cross country All Conference selection. She was also chosen as LFCHS Athlete of the Month as a junior.
Serving as a two-year LINK Leader, Loeffler gives of her time as a mentor to freshmen and new students to the high school. Singing in the choir, participating in the one-act play and being extremely involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Loeffler lengthens her list of activities. Additionally, she has been involved with Fields of Faith, See You at the Pole, and homecoming and prom committees.
Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, high school science teacher and Loeffler’s adviser, has enjoyed time spent with Loeffler. Yliniemi-Ahlin says Loeffler is one of the most joyful young ladies that she knows.
“She is always cheerful and engages in conversation in a comfortable manner. Courtney is a cherished advisee and an all-around lovely person. Courtney’s academic strengths are complemented by her demonstrated leadership skills in and out of the classroom,” said Yliniemi-Ahlin.
“Last winter, she took my challenge and auditioned for the One-Act Play. When she told me that she had made the cast list, we both jumped with excitement. Courtney stepped out of her comfort zone and greeted this challenge with an open heart and embraced her time on the stage with a never-ending smile,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
“She is also very active in leading prayer and Bible study for our Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle group at LFCHS. Courtney is an outstanding and active citizen with a great commitment to serving the community of Little Falls in so many ways. I look forward to seeing all the good that she will continue to do in the years to come. One quote that comes to mind when I think of Courtney is, ‘It’s not joy that brings us gratitude. It’s gratitude that brings us joy.’ This young lady has a way of being grateful for the little things around her: spending time with her classmates, running, baking cookies, making cards and believing in others ... and for this, she shines with joy,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
Volunteer activities of Loeffler include giving her time in the nursery/toddler room at Living Hope Church, serving on various mission trips and participating with Youth Frontier Retreats and Youth Alive.
Caitlin Skluzacek, Loeffler’s cross-country cross coach, describes Loeffler as a gifted student-athlete.
“She excels in the classroom and pushes herself to be the best learner she can be. Not only is she a rock star student but she is also an incredible leader on her cross country team. She has natural running talent and a fierce drive to succeed in her running career — a great combination to earn success,” Skluzacek said. “Courtney currently holds our LFCS school record for the girls 5K time, for our Flyer girls cross-country team. She is extremely respected by her teammates and coaches for the energy, emotion and dedication she puts into practice and competitions each day. With Courtney being a senior on the team, she is graduating from the program with grace and class; we will truly miss seeing her every day.”
Loeffler enjoys spending time with friends and family, running in cross country and track, being involved in youth group, trying new crafts, traveling, camping, baking and shopping.
After graduation, Loeffler plans to attend a college in Minnesota in pursuit of a degree in elementary education.
