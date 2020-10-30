The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit announced its decision to eliminate Minnesota’s established seven-day grace period for accepting absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, voters should no longer place their absentee ballot in the mail.
Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot at www.mnvotes.org/track. If their ballot has not yet been received, Morrison County voters can vote in-person either by absentee at the Morrison County Government Center (by Nov. 2), or at their polling place on Election Day.
Voters can also deliver their ballots to their county election office by hand (or have someone they trust hand-deliver it for them).
For more information, voters can contact the Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at (320) 632-0132.
