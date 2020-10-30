Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases hit record highs in October, with case rates higher than testing rates for the first time in six months, according to Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,849 newly confirmed cases and 32 deaths for the day Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 142,311.
With 124,379 cases reportedly no longer in isolation, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is about 18,000. The deaths reported raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,404. Among those, about 70% were living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Morrison County hasn’t been immune to the surge in cases. Just over a month ago, Sept. 20, the county had 184 total reported cases since March, with 46 active cases. In an update to the County Board Tuesday, Public Health Director Brad Vold reported 783 cases and an average of 20 new cases each day. By Thursday, Oct. 29, the county reported 833 total positive cases, an increase of 50 cases in two days. There were also 255 reported active cases, nine deaths and seven people hospitalized.
“We’ve been inching up in terms of our hospitalizations,” Vold said. “St. Gabriel’s Hospital does have COVID-19 positive patients in their facility. They also had them in St. Cloud …”
Patients from Morrison County have also been seen at Essentia and possibly Sanford Health as well, Vold said.
The majority of active cases are reported in Little Falls, with 132, followed by Pierz with 33, Royalton with 28, Motley with 19 and Hillman with 13. Other areas report fewer than 10 active cases.
“Cases are rising significantly. We are considered somewhat of a hot spot here in rural Minnesota,” Vold said.
The statewide push for increased testing landed in Little Falls with a free, three-day testing event, which started Tuesday. Vold said the site had the ability to test about 600 people per day and completed 400 COVID-19 tests the first day. By Wednesday, Vold said between 150 and 175 people were tested. The event tested only those with an active illness, not those who may have had COVID-19 in the past.
Results from the testing event were not available at the time of publishing this article.
The testing event, and increased testing around the state, will help those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms but still test positive quarantine, for the safety of others.
Gov. Tim Walz mentioned in his COVID-19 brief, Monday, Oct. 16, that there has been a major increase in those ages 18 - 34 testing positive across the state, an age group that tends to be asymptomatic. About one third of the total positive cases in the state are 18- to 34-year-olds.
Those numbers are reflected in Morrison County as well, with 27% of 18- to 34-year-olds representing total positive cases compared to 18% of those aged 65 and older.
“Testing is the key to stopping the chain of the virus spread,” Walz said.
Walz also empathized with those facing “COVID fatigue,” mentioning an unfortunately long road ahead. The next six to 12 weeks, he said, are going to be critical.
“Just because we want it to be over, does not mean it’s going to be over,” he said. “Just because we want to go see games and want to gather in large gatherings, does not mean we can without endangering both ourselves, our families and our neighbors.”
As of Monday, Walz noted that the upper Midwest had the highest infection rate on the planet, and that the spread in rural Minnesota is as immense as anywhere else. He stressed what he said the Centers for Disease Control, White House top officials and the Mayo Clinic advise everyone: wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings and get tested.
Malcolm shared her concerns as well, Monday. She reported a 70% increase in hospitalizations in the last month and a higher rate of positive cases than the rate of testing, meaning “there is more disease out there around our state.”
“Case growth from mid- August to mid-September was 22%. The case growth from mid-September to mid-October was almost four times higher, at 83%,” Malcolm said. She said that case growth among people 18 to 34 is significant and that the virus is being transmitted heavily by community spread, which is why testing and COVID-19 prevention measures are so important.
One person with COVID-19 can spread the virus to multiple people, Malcolm said. She mentioned that since June, more than 70 weddings resulted in outbreaks and 650 primary cases. If each case transmits to three people, a number Malcolm said is likely, then after four cycles, (one person who spreads it to another who spreads it to another, and so on) a case could lead to 71 cases.
In that, Malcolm echoed Gov. Walz, along with multiple health experts and asked that the public avoid social gatherings, wear their mask and keep their distance.
“We also see higher case numbers in the areas of our state that are also reporting more resistance to following the public health guidance of avoiding large gatherings, keeping social distance and resistance to masking,” Malcolm said.
MDH Infectious Disease Director, Kris Ehresmann, followed Malcolm in the update and mentioned that with the holidays coming up, those in the Midwest may have to adjust for the sake of their health.
“Gatherings with large extended families, multiple families from around the region, that absolutely would be a really, really bad idea this year,” Ehresmann said.
She mentioned that while many people do take precautions in public spaces like grocery stores and gas stations, they tend to let their guard down around friends and family. But, gathering in even small groups poses a risk, she said.
With the surge in cases, activities that may have been “relatively safe a month ago, may no longer be safe,” Ehresmann said.
With young people testing positive at the highest rates, and dying at the lowest rates, Ehresmann said it can be easy for them to think they will have a mild case and be OK. But, she said even if someone isn’t concerned about themselves, they should care about others.
“No matter who you are, what your age is, if you’re healthy or not. Don’t roll the dice on what your COVID case will be because too many people are losing that gamble,” she said.
