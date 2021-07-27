Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

  • Culvert work on County Road 240 south of Pierz.
  • Shouldering work on CSAH 47 north of Little Falls, and County Road 227 north of Upsala. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
  • Installing mailboxes on CSAH 34 east of Buckman and on County Road 247 east of Hillman.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

