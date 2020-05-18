Public Works will be installing entrance culvert on CSAH 6 south of Sobieski. Crews will also be putting black dirt behind the curb on CSAH 52 south of Little Falls, and slope work on CSAH 21 east of Upsala. One lane will be closed with flaggers directing traffic.
Maintenance Crews will also continue crack sealing on CSAH 46 east of Little Falls. Crews will be patching potholes on CSAH 76, 1, and County Road 204 north of Little Falls. Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.
As we continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure, Public Works employees are practicing social distancing in their travels and on the various job sites.
