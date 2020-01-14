With more snow in the forecast for the upcoming week maintenance crews will be out removing snow from roadways. Please stay back and give room for plows to clear snow.
Crews will continue trimming trees along various right of ways in the northwest part of the county and patching holes on various roads in the southeast part of the county as weather permits.
Drive safe, have a great week!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.