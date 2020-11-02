Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

  •  Painting stop ahead symbols and railroad crossing symbols on County 213, and CSAH 13
  • Continue to mow roadside ditches
  • Blading gravel roads in the eastern part of the county.
  • Crews will be shouldering CSAH 52 south of Little Falls.

Drives are encouraged to use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

