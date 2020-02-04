Morrison County Public Works crews will be out again this week trimming trees along various roads including, County Roads 222, 204 and 264 for better sight distance at stop signs and clearing county right of way. Please use caution around work crews.
Maintenance workers will be out repairing potholes along various county roads in the southwest and southeast parts of the county as weather permits.
Drive safe, and have a great week!
