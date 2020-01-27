Morrison County Public Works logo

With the continued snowfall, maintenance crews will be out removing and pushing snow back from bridges/guardrails and intersections around the county again this week. Crews will be using motor graders, tractors and skidsteer with snow blowing capabilities to clear snow away at various locations to improve sight distance and provide for additional snow storage. This work may require lane closures and flaggers at times. Please use caution when driving in work zones.

Maintenance crews will also be out patching potholes around the county with warmer weather in the forecast.

