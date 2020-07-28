The Morrison County Public Works Department reminds political campaigners that Minnesota Statute 160.2715(a)(9) prohibits placement of signs on Highway Right-of-Way. This long-standing law includes political campaign signs.
Political campaigners are asked to place their signs on the back slopes where the appropriate permission has been given by the landowner.
