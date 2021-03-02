Morrison County Public Works Maintenance Report (March 1, 2021)
As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:
• Maintenance crews will begin crack sealing this week on County Road 217 west of Randall and on CSAH 26 east of Little Rock. One lane will be closed, watch for flaggers controlling traffic.
• Crews will finish clearing brush and trees around bridges and guardrails on 100th Ave east of Elmdale in the southwest part of the county.
• Crews will also be patching potholes in the northeast part of the county.
Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.