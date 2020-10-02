Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death for young people under the age of 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And, in combining all unintentional injuries, motor vehicle accidents were the leading cause of death.
Melissa Harris, a registered nurse and child passenger seat technician, said that car seats can reduce the risk of injury in a motor vehicle accident by up to 82% and the death risk by 28%, when compared to seatbelts alone.
But, they have to be used properly. Harris said the majority of car seats are not installed correctly, something she’s working to change with the county car seat program.
“A lot of that could potentially be because there’s so many manufacturers now, so many more different components and new parts of car seats that come out on a routine basis. Trying to stay up to date with that technology could be hard,” she said.
The county car seat program works to educate parents, grandparents, guardians, child care providers and anyone who needs to transport a child safely. They educate either through appointments or community outreach to local groups and schools.
There is even a three hour course for foster parents and child care providers to help them meet requirements set by the state to transport children.
Another piece of the program is providing appropriate car seats to those in need.
Why do car seats work? First and foremost they work because they keep the child in the car, Harris said.
“They also protect the important parts of the body, like the head, neck and spine,” she said.
Choosing the right car seat can be difficult, she said, since every seat should be tailored to a specific child.
“We need to make sure that we’re not choosing the same car seat for every 3 year old. Obviously 3 year olds are different in height, weight, size and their maturity,” Harris said. “And not all car seats actually fit in every single car because of the angle of the seat or the headrest.”
In Minnesota, children under the age of 8 or under 4 feet, 9 inches in height are required to be in a federally approved car or booster seat which must be installed according to manufacturer’s instructions. Children under the age of 1, Harris said, or under 20 pounds, must be rear facing.
“We obviously encourage people to keep their children rear facing longer, at least until age 2 or when they outgrow the weight of their current rear facing seat,” Harris said.
In 2018, there were an increased number of referrals to the program, with 91 car seats being distributed to the community. Last year, 76 seats were given out and this year, with complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, just 21 seats have been distributed.
Recently those numbers have picked up with people feeling safer, and have been more willing to seek education again, Harris said.
The program receives funding from the health plans Blue Plus and Ucare, which provide car seats and reimburse the county about $81 per car seat appointment. There are also grants available through the Department of Transportation which Harris said provided four car seats in 2019.
Anyone with questions about child car seats, can reach out to Morrison County Public Health at (320) 632-6664.
