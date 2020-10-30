In 2011, the Department of Human Services (DHS) created the Office of Inspector General (OIG) to combat fraud in services like financial assistance programs. The state now funds a county level program to investigate possible fraud in cash assistance, child care, health care and food assistance programs.
Fraud prevention can reduce or eliminate false payments by flagging ineligible applications or cases of those receiving benefits they are not qualified for.
According to DHS, in 2017, millions of Minnesotans were documented using some sort of public assistance program. Approximately 1.35 million people received Medical Assistance (MA) health services. About 566,000 Minnesotans received either food or cash assistance totalling $956 million in aid. And, about 1,100 child care centers received about $215 million in child care assistance payments.
People can commit fraud by sharing MA cards, falsifying an application for public assistance, failing to report all income, failing to report all household members, selling electronic benefit cards or claiming child care services that weren’t provided.
Cases of fraud reported by DHS in 2017 involve benefits from programs like Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), food, health care, child care and other cash benefits. That year, DHS completed 8,869 investigations into fraud and closed or reduced benefits on 4,500 cases, identifying about $7.487 million in overpayments.
From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, Morrison County reported $27,712 in overpayments of public assistance due to fraud. The fraud prevention program saved the county about $6,146, that may have been issued without the program, said Income Maintenance Supervisor Karen Szczodroski.
“The prevented monies that were not issued, those are applications that are pending that workers feel something’s not right, so they make a fraud referral and they find something. The overpayments are when a referral (to fraud prevention) has been made and they are currently active,” Szczodroski said.
In that time period, about 125 referrals were made to fraud prevention, with an average of 10 per month, Szczodroski said. There are currently about 6,317 cases in Morrison County across six public assistance programs including cash assistance, food assistance and medical assistance.
The majority of fraud referrals come out of food and medical assistance programs.
“Normally on applications, it’s the workers that’ll ask questions. If there’s no income coming in but they’re paying a mortgage, something’s not right. Or even if there’s no income coming in but they have a cellphone bill and you know they’re making that monthly payment, something’s not right. So that will trigger a referral,” Szczodroski said.
If a relative is paying a mortgage or cellphone bill directly, then that does not count as income, Szczodroski said, but if the relative is giving money directly to the person receiving assistance, it is income that should be reported.
Social Services Director Brad Vold mentioned that for the reported time period there were no criminal cases made out of any fraud reports.
“Which is rare,” he said.
“We generally do. So in other words we did not have that significant of a case where somebody really defrauded the system for a long period of time and part of that is due to staff paying attention to applications and information that individuals provide,” Vold said. “If something doesn’t add up, they will make a referral to our fraud prevention specialist.”
The services provided by the fraud prevention specialist come at no cost to the county, which is contracted with three surrounding counties, and paid for by state grant funding.
