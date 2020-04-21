Morrison County is working to ensure all community members have access to healthy food, during these stressful times.

In partnership with the Morrison County Food Shelf, Morrison County is offering free delivery of fresh produce to all Morrison County residents in need of food. There will not be an income guideline.

The number of boxes given will be based on household size. Households with four people or less are limited to one box of produce and households with five people or more are limited to two boxes. There will be roughly 20,000 pounds of produce to distribute with each box weighing roughly 20 pounds. Morrison County cannot guarantee every household that registers will be able to receive a box. Even if a resident is unable to receive food on this date, their name will be kept for future distribution dates.

Residents can call Morrison County Public Health (320) 632-6664 to register for a delivery. Quantities are limited, so residents are encouraged to register early.

Box(es) will be delivered to a resident’s doorstep sometime between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friday, May 1. No contact between resident and delivery driver will take place.

The goal is to deliver healthy food to rural community members, those homebound due to COVID-19, elderly, families with children and all other residents who do not have access or the ability to utilize community resources.

Load comments