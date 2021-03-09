Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, Morrison County maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Maintenance crews will continue crack sealing this week on county road 218 west of Randall and on CSAH 26 east of Little Rock. Flaggers will be controlling traffic as one lane will be closed.

• Crews will be out sweeping streets as weather permits.

• Crews will be patching potholes in various parts of the county.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

