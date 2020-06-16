Morrison County maintenance employees have started mowing roadside ditches this week in all areas of the county.

Maintenance crews will continue painting Stop Ahead symbols on various roads around the county. Shouldering will start on CSAH 16, CSAH 47 and County Road 209 in the north part of the county.

A Public Works contractor will be spray patching various roads around the county in the months of June and July.

Drivers are asked to use caution around work crews and be aware that loose material may be present in driving lanes during some of the maintenance activities.

