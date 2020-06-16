Morrison County maintenance employees have started mowing roadside ditches this week in all areas of the county.
Maintenance crews will continue painting Stop Ahead symbols on various roads around the county. Shouldering will start on CSAH 16, CSAH 47 and County Road 209 in the north part of the county.
A Public Works contractor will be spray patching various roads around the county in the months of June and July.
Drivers are asked to use caution around work crews and be aware that loose material may be present in driving lanes during some of the maintenance activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.