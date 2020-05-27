Crews will continue putting black dirt behind the curb on CSAH 52 south of Little Falls, and slope work on CSAH 21 east of Upsala. One lane will be closed with flaggers directing traffic.

Maintenance Crews will be doing a culvert repair on CSAH 26 west of Royalton. Crews will be patching potholes on CSAH 21, south of Bowlus and County Road 203 north of Little Falls. Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

As we continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure, Public Works employees are practicing social distancing in their travels and on the various job sites.

