Morrison County maintenance employees will be shouldering CSAH 43, County Road 264, and County Road 265 northeast of Little Falls. Roadside ditch mowing will also be starting this week. Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.
Public Works employees continue to practice social distancing guidelines in their travels and on the various job sites.
