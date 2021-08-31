Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

  • Shouldering work CSAH 36 southwest of Pierz, CSAH 43 west of Pierz, and County Road 282 north of Little Falls. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
  • Crews will be cleaning up downed trees on CSAH 19, and on the Soo Line Trail south of Bowlus.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

Load comments