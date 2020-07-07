Maintenance employees will be repairing damages from the recent heavy rains. This will include culvert work on CSAH 1, CSAH 12, and County Road 220 west of Little Falls. Crews will also be fixing washouts on various roads around the county. Flaggers will be present at some of these sites.
Maintenance Crews will continue painting Stop Ahead symbols on various roads around the county.
A Public Works contractor will continue spray patching various roads around the county through the end of this month.
Please use caution around work crews and be aware that loose material may be present in driving lanes during some of the maintenance activities.
Public Works employees continue to practice social distancing guidelines in their travels and on the various job sites as we continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure.
