As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Continue mowing roadside ditches in various spots around the county.

• Cutting brush south of Bowlus on CSAH 24, and in Royalton on CSAH 27.

• Patching potholes in various spots around the county.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

