Maintenance Workers will continue clearing brush from county right of way this week in the central and southeast parts of the county. Please use caution around crews as they will be in and out of ditches.
Public works also plans on having snowplows out controlling snow and ice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as snow is predicted in the forecast. Please use caution when around flashing lights and snowplows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.