Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers for the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Rain...changing to light snow overnight. Low 29F. NNE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.