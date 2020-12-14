Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Maintenance crews will be clearing brush around bridges and, trimming trees in various areas around the county.

• Brush cutting along roadside ditches will continue.

• Crews will be patching potholes in the northwest part of the county.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

Public Works employees continue to practice social distancing guidelines in their travels and on the various job sites as we continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure.

Load comments