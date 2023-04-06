The Morrison County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility will begin accepting household hazardous waste for the 2023 season starting Saturday, April 15, and will end Sept. 30.
The HHW Facility allows the county to prevent toxic materials from being improperly disposed of and instead, assures the materials are managed up-front in an environmentally sound manner. The HHW facility is located at the Morrison County Solid Waste Management Facility (SWMF) at 17502 Iris Road, Little Falls and will be open during the regular SWMF hours of operation. However, preferred drop off times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Only residential household hazardous waste may be dropped off at the facility. Business waste is not accepted. HHW items that may be brought to the site, free of charge, include latex and oil-based paint, stains and varnishes, driveway sealer, roof coatings, acids, pool chemicals, bases, poisons, household/garden pesticides, adhesives, automotive products (brake and transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, etc.), used motor oil, solvents and flammable products (paint thinner, turpentine, etc.).
Waste not accepted at the facility includes agricultural waste, business waste, compressed gas, unidentified wastes, ammunition, explosives and radioactive materials. Watch for information regarding future agricultural pesticide collections.
Those who have any additional questions about the disposal of Household Hazardous Waste, may call the Morrison County Solid Waste Office at (320) 632-0121.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.