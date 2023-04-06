The Morrison County Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility will begin accepting household hazardous waste for the 2023 season starting Saturday, April 15, and will end Sept. 30.

The HHW Facility allows the county to prevent toxic materials from being improperly disposed of and instead, assures the materials are managed up-front in an environmentally sound manner. The HHW facility is located at the Morrison County Solid Waste Management Facility (SWMF) at 17502 Iris Road, Little Falls and will be open during the regular SWMF hours of operation. However, preferred drop off times are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

