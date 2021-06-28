Morrison County Public Works Maintenance Report (June 28, 2021)
As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:
• Maintenance staff will be constructing culvert tapers on County Road 227 north east of Upsala. This work will require a detour. Please follow the established detour route when utilizing County Road 227. CSAH 15 will have slope improvement work conducted in conjunction with this work. Please follow flaggers direction when travelling through the work zone.
• Maintenance employees will continue mowing roadside ditches this week in all areas of the county.
Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.
