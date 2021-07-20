Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Maintenance crews will be doing culvert work on County Road 210 north of Little Falls and CSAH 33 east of Pierz.

• Maintenance crews will be doing shouldering work on CSAH 1 north of Randall, and County Road 227 north of Upsala. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

