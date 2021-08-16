Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits this week, Morrison County maintenance employees will be performing:

  • Culvert work on CSAH 34 east of Buckman, CSAH 46 north of Little Falls, and CSAH 1 West of Little Falls.
  • Shouldering work on CSAH 6, CSAH 53, CSAH 36 south of Little Falls, and County Road 236 west of Buckman. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

