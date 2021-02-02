Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, Morrison County maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Maintenance crews will be cutting trees on County Roads 253 and 255 west of Pierz.

• Crews will be clearing brush and trees around bridges and guardrails in various parts of the county.

• Crews will be patching potholes in the southwest part of the county.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

