As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Maintenance crews will be doing culvert work on County Road 243 east of Morrill, and on County Road 210 north of Little Falls.

• Public Works will be installing new mailbox supports on CSAH 21, 24, and 26 west of Royalton.

• Maintenance crews will be shouldering CSAH 1 north of Randall. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

