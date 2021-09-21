As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:
- Shouldering work on CSAH 15 south of Swanville. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
- Crews will be cleaning up downed trees on CSAH 43 east of Little Falls, and on CSAH 1 north of Randall.
- Crews will be installing driveway culverts on CSAH 51 in Harding, and county road 265 east of Freedhem.
Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.
